Royce Lewis has 4 RBIs, Twins send White Sox to 18th straight loss with 10-2 romp

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MINNEAPOLIS — Royce Lewis homered and had a season-high four RBIs and the Minnesota Twins sent the Chicago White Sox to their 18th straight loss, romping to a 10-2 victory Friday night. The futility streak is the longest in the majors since Baltimore lost 19 straight in August 2021. Chicago had just three hits. Willi Castro and Byron Buxton homered in a six-run eighth inning. Miguel Vargas went deep for the White Sox. The White Sox have been outscored 112-39 during their skid and scored three or fewer runs in 13 of 14 games since the All-Star break.