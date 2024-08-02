Royce Lewis has 4 RBIs, Twins send White Sox to 18th straight loss with 10-2 romp

By Mike Cook, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 2, 2024 at 9:46 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 8:48 p.m.

 
9 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MINNEAPOLIS — Royce Lewis homered and had a season-high four RBIs and the Minnesota Twins sent the Chicago White Sox to their 18th straight loss, romping to a 10-2 victory Friday night. The futility streak is the longest in the majors since Baltimore lost 19 straight in August 2021. Chicago had just three hits. Willi Castro and Byron Buxton homered in a six-run eighth inning. Miguel Vargas went deep for the White Sox. The White Sox have been outscored 112-39 during their skid and scored three or fewer runs in 13 of 14 games since the All-Star break.

Photos

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Mike Cook

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  