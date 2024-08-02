Contreras hits 439-foot homer, Perkins gets go-ahead RBI single as Brewers cruise past Nationals 8-3

By Byron Kerr, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 2, 2024 at 9:15 p.m.

 
WASHINGTON — William Contreras hit a 439-foot homer, former Nationals prospect Blake Perkins delivered a go-ahead two-run single, and the Milwaukee Brewers cruised to an 8-3 win over Washington. Contreras' 12th homer of the year left the park at 108 mph, well up the center field berm at Nationals Park. Perkins, a 2015 second-round selection by the Nationals, connected on a 0-2 fastball off reliever Robert Garcia with two outs in the sixth to break a 3-3 deadlock. Perkins finished 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Frankie Montas (5-8) got the win in his debut with the Brewers. CJ Abrams hit a two-run homer for the Nationals.

