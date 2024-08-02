Kihei Akina's Utah Championship debut has gone as well as expected, but he's not done yet

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

FARMINGTON — Kihei Akina was surprised enough when he heard his name being mentioned with a tournament exemption for the Utah Championship that he might not have picked his jaw off the floor until he teed off for Friday's second round.

But the BYU commit in the Class of 2025 aced his Korn Ferry Tour debut, in every way but scoring an actual ace. Akina posted a round of 66 Thursday that included two eagles and three birdies before teeing off in the morning Friday.

There were no eagles as the 18-year-old rising senior at Lone Peak grinded under the cutline with a 2-under-par 69 Friday at the Utah Championship, one of seven local golfers that will play through the weekend at Oakridge Country Club.

From minimal expectations to making the cut, Akina's first (of possibly many over the course of his life) round on a professional tour has gone as well as can be expected. Better, even.

"I didn't have many expectations," said Akina, whose older brother Keanu was a senior at BYU in 2023-24. "I was playing really well coming in. I just wanted to play the best golf I could, and see where that putt me at the end of the day."

After carding his 66, Akina carried his momentum into Friday with a birdie on his opening hole en route to 33 on the front nine.

The rising teenage star fresh off playing in the U.S. junior amateur and the prestigious Sunnehanna Amateur found a little trouble on the back with bogeys on the back with bogeys on the par-3, 118-yard 11th hole and par-3, 191-yard 14th. But Akina rallied with a birdie on the par-5, 544-yard 15th and just missed another with a 15-footer on the 18th green to make the cut by two shots.

His playing partner, former BYU golfer Carson Lundell, helped keep the good vibes with a 4-under 67 that helped him to 6-under overall and past the cut line in a tie for 66th with BYU's Max Brenchley, who shot 65.

"I've had a really good group, so it was a lot of fun, being able to walk around with a lot of fans," said Akina, who was joined both days by his parents and siblings 46 miles from home. "It's really cool, just to be here locally and a local resident. I'm grateful to be here.

"I think the more people that are watching," he added. "It makes me focus in a little more. I feel like I do a little better. I like when there is pressure on the line."

Former BYU golfer Daniel Summerhays kept himself in contention Friday with four birdies en route to 3-under 68. He's tied for 15th at 10-under, five shots back of Chilean golfer Cristobal Del Solar who shot 64-63.

BYU freshman Cooper Jones, the Utah state amateur runner-up followed up his opening round 66 with 67 to finish tied for 26th at 9-under. Ogden native Connor Howe, the former two-time state champion from Weber High who played collegiately at Georgia Tech also shot 67 Friday and also sits tied for 49th at 7-under.

Former BYU standout Peter Kuest shot 66 to finish at 7-under.

Preston Summerhays' 69 Friday couldn't overcome his opening round 70, and the two-time Utah state amateur champion and rising senior at Arizona State finished at 3-under.

Cole Ponich, the reigning Utah state amateur champion from BYU and former Davis High standout, finished at 1-under.