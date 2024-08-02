Gen Z players, mountain air and return to his roots have given Colorado's Pat Shurmur a new outlook

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is preparing for his first full season coaching at the college level since 1998, when he served as Stanford's offensive line coach. Deion Sanders promoted Shurmur from offensive analyst to play-caller for the final four games last season. This year, he tabbed him as his offensive coordinator. Shurmur says being back at the college level with young players has given him a fresh perspective after spending 23 seasons in the NFL.