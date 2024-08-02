Gen Z players, mountain air and return to his roots have given Colorado's Pat Shurmur a new outlook

By Arnie Stapleton, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 4:51 p.m.

 
1 photo
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is preparing for his first full season coaching at the college level since 1998, when he served as Stanford's offensive line coach. Deion Sanders promoted Shurmur from offensive analyst to play-caller for the final four games last season. This year, he tabbed him as his offensive coordinator. Shurmur says being back at the college level with young players has given him a fresh perspective after spending 23 seasons in the NFL.

Photos

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
Arnie Stapleton

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  