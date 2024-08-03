Dateline podcast focuses on young filmmaker who vanished in Idaho nearly 6 years ago

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

IDAHO FALLS — A national podcast is taking a closer look at the disappearance of a filmmaker who vanished in central Idaho nearly six years ago.

Season 3 of "Dateline: Missing in America Podcast" premiered last month with six new episodes focused on people who have disappeared. One the programs is about Terrence Woods Jr.

The 27-year-old was working with a film crew from London in the Orogrande area of Idaho when he was reported missing in October 2018. The crew was producing a documentary on the Penman Mines when his colleagues say Woods took off.

"At the end of the day, suddenly he just drops his gear and runs off down the side of a mountain where they're filming," explains Dateline correspondent Josh Mankiewicz. "This is very steep, very dangerous terrain. It's almost dark, and he's running at top speed. They try to chase after him, but he runs away from them, and they've never seen him since."

Mankiewicz hosts the podcast and speaks with retired Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings, who led the investigation when Woods' disappeared. Mankiewicz also interviewed Terrence Woods Sr. about his missing son.

"His father says there is something wrong with the official story, but exactly where the truth lies is hard to figure because we don't know what happened," Mankiewicz says.

Other people featured in the new "Dateline: Missing In America" season include Arelie Garcia, Marcus Rutledge, Tyler Goodrich, Shy'Kemmia Pate and Melanie James.

"These are six separate missing person's cases, each one of which I think is going to break your heart," Mankiewicz says. "There are six chances to jog someone's memory and give those families answers they have been waiting for, in some cases, for a very long time and in some cases, for less than a year."

You can learn more about the podcast and listen on the Dateline website.

Watch our entire interview with Mankiewicz on EastIdahoNews.com.