Jubilant boxer David De Pina secures the first-ever Olympic medal for Cape Verde

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

VILLEPINTE, France — Cape Verde boxer David De Pina has clinched his nation's first Olympic medal with a quarterfinal victory in the boxing tournament at the Paris Games. Cape Verde is a nation of about 600,000 people on 10 islands about 320 miles west of continental Africa. It had never taken home a medal in its previous seven appearances in the Olympics. De Pina has won twice in the men's 51-kilogram division in Paris to secure at least a bronze medal and a monumental achievement for sports in his country.