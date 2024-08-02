Terence Crawford, boxing's pound-for-pound king, seeks another title against Israil Madrimov

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LOS ANGELES — Terence Crawford, the consensus best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, will try to become a four-division champion when he faces Israil Madrimov for the WBA super welterweight belt at BMO Stadium. Saturday will be the first fight for Crawford at 154 pounds since he stopped Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023 to become the undisputed welterweight champion. A win over Madrimov would set up intriguing possibilities for Crawford's next fight, including a lucrative showdown against Canelo Álvarez.