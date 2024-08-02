Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz for the 2024 Olympics men's gold after beating Lorenzo Musetti

PARIS — Novak Djokovic has finally reached a Summer Olympics singles final for the first time. He defeated Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-4, 6-2. Djokovic will play Carlos Alcaraz for the gold on Sunday. It is a rematch of the Wimbledon final three weeks ago. Serbia's Djokovic, 37, is the oldest man in a men's singles final at the Olympics; Spain's Alcaraz, 21, is the youngest. Djokovic came into his semifinal against Musetti with an 0-3 record in that stage at the Games, losing to the eventual champion each time. Djokovic mentioned that "hurdle" repeatedly the other day.

