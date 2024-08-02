Britain's Kye Whyte taken off BMX track on stretcher after Olympic silver medalist crashes in semis

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX, France — Kye Whyte of Britain was tended to by several paramedics before he was taken off the BMX track on a stretcher following a hard crash during the semifinals at the Paris Olympics. The reigning Olympic silver medalist, Whyte had just come down the steep starting ramp and into the 410-meter-long course near National Velodrome of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines when he went down. He would have been going at about 56 kph (35 mph) at that point in the track, and landed hard on his side before coming to rest on the dirt.