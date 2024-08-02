France beats Argentina 1-0 to reach Olympics men's soccer semifinals. Skirmish after final whistle

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BORDEAUX, France — An early goal is enough for France to beat Argentina 1-0 and reach the men's soccer semifinals at the Paris Olympics. The Argentines were booed throughout by a hostile home crowd. Fighting broke out between the players after the final whistle. There was shoving for a couple of minutes before the players were broken up. Striker Jean-Philippe Mateta headed home in the fifth minute. France will face Egypt next. Argentina's national anthem was also met with a chorus of jeers and whistles. A racism scandal has heightened tensions, following a video of Argentina players singing an offensive song about French players of African heritage.