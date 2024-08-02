Americans set world record in 4x400 mixed relay. It might only last a day

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 11:55 a.m.

 
SAINT-DENIS, France — It's a world record that might only last a day. Still, the U.S. mixed 4x400 meter relay team owns it. The team of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown finished the four laps in an event that's only 5 years old in 3 minutes, 7.41 seconds to break the mark of 3:08.80 set at world championships last year. All the record did was place the Americans in Saturday's final, where the record will be in jeopardy again.

The Associated Press

