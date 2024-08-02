Trainer Nancy Takter, with favorite Karl, aims for second straight Hambletonian win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Nancy Takter will try to become the first trainer to win consecutive Hambletonians since her father, Jimmy, when she sends out morning-line favorite Karl in trotting's biggest race of the year at the Meadowlands on Saturday. Takter become the third female trainer to win the Hambletonian when Tactical Approach got to the finish line first last year. She's trying to become the third conditioner to win back-to-back Hambos. Jimmy Takter, who won the Hambletonian four times, did it in 2014 and 2015. Per Eriksson accomplished it in 1991 and '92.

