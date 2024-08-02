Barry's big day helps US men to wins over France and China in 3x3 pool play at Paris Games

By Kristie Rieken, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 2, 2024 at 4:04 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 8:11 a.m.

 
PARIS — Canyon Barry carried the short-handed U.S. men's team to two victories in 3x3 pool play at the Paris Olympics. Barry scored 14 points in a 21-17 win over China in the nightcap after dropping 15 in a 21-19 victory over France earlier Friday. Barry says, "Winning in the Olympics is fun. I'll tell you that there's not much of a better feeling than that." The U.S., which played without star Jimmer Fredette for a third straight game because of a lower extremity injury, had dropped its first four games of the tournament.

