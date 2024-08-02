Boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan wins her opening bout at the Paris Olympics amid controversy

VILLEPINTE, France — Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan has won her opening Olympic boxing bout. She beat Sitora Turdibekova 5:0 in the women's 57-kilogram division. Lin and fellow women's boxer Imane Khelif of Algeria were disqualified from the world championships held last year by the International Boxing Association for supposedly failing gender eligibility tests, and their presence at the Paris Olympics has become a divisive international issue. Lin entered the ring at the North Paris Arena to a chorus of cheers from the French crowd. She advanced to the quarterfinals with her win.

