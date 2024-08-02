Dutch rower Marloes Oldenburg celebrates rowing Olympic gold 2 years after serious bicycle crash

By Tales Azzoni, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024

 
VAIRES-SUR-MARNE, France — Just a couple years ago, Dutch rower Marloes Oldenburg was undergoing life-threatening back surgery after a nasty bicycle accident. Now she is celebrating an Olympic gold medal. Oldenburg helped the Dutch team win the women's four class despite still being unable to fully move her head sideways because of the crash that shattered her back into multiple pieces. She hopes her achievement will serve as "a little bit of inspiration" as "it's possible to break your neck and get the Olympic gold."

