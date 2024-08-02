Afghanistan sprinter uses Olympic trip to shine light on how women are treated in her country

SAINT-DENIS, France — To get a sense of the real race Afghanistan's lone woman at the Olympic track meet is running, one only needed to look at the back of her bib. On it, in handwritten script, were the words, spelled like this: "Eduction" and "Our Rights." Women and girls in Afghanistan have suffered immensely since Kimia Yousofi's home country was taken over by the Taliban in August 2021. Yousofi says she feels a responsibility to speak on behalf of Afghan girls because they can't speak for themselves.

