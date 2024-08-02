Chasing Olympic gold in the shot put becomes a family mission for Joe and Ashley Kovacs

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAINT-DENIS, France — Joe and Ashley Kovacs have a shot-put ring on the side of their house in Ohio. That way, once their nearly 2-year-old twins go down for a nap, Joe, a two-time Olympic silver medalist, and Ashley, his wife/coach, can quickly go to work. They know that at any moment a practice session may be cut short by a shriek for mom and dad. All those divots in the grass, though, are a measure of progress. The closer to the mulch at the end of the lawn Kovacs throws, the better it figures to go for him at the Paris Games. He qualified Friday night for Saturday's final.