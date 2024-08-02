Chasing Olympic gold in the shot put becomes a family mission for Joe and Ashley Kovacs

By Pat Graham, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 2, 2024 at 1:34 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 5:37 a.m.

 
4 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAINT-DENIS, France — Joe and Ashley Kovacs have a shot-put ring on the side of their house in Ohio. That way, once their nearly 2-year-old twins go down for a nap, Joe, a two-time Olympic silver medalist, and Ashley, his wife/coach, can quickly go to work. They know that at any moment a practice session may be cut short by a shriek for mom and dad. All those divots in the grass, though, are a measure of progress. The closer to the mulch at the end of the lawn Kovacs throws, the better it figures to go for him at the Paris Games. He qualified Friday night for Saturday's final.

Photos

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
Pat Graham

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  