Rui Hachimura makes early Olympic exit and has left Japan's men's basketball team with calf injury

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France — The Paris Olympics are over early for Japan's Rui Hachimura. Japan's basketball federation said in a statement Friday morning that Hachimura will sit out its game against Brazil due to a left calf injury. The team said that Hachimura felt discomfort in his calf fallowing Japan's 94-90 overtime loss to France on Tuesday. He received an MRI confirming an injury to his gastrocnemius muscle. He has since left the team. Hachimura played 29 minutes in the loss to France, scoring a game-high 24 points. Japan is 0-2 in group play. The winner of its matchup with Brazil, also 0-2, will finish third in Group B. The loser will be eliminated from the tournament.