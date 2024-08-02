Nevada athlete JJ Buchanan, 2025 football commit, sold on Utes early

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — JJ Buchanan was sold on Utah after the first day of his official visit in June.

But after Utah's "Connect U" segment, where the coaching staff talked leadership within the program, that pushed the Utes over the edge.

"After that, we really pulled the trigger," Buchanan said.

It wasn't an easy decision for the 6-foot-4, 200-pound athlete from Coronado High in Henderson, Nevada, though. In addition to Utah, Buchanan took official visits to Cal, UNLV, and Oregon State, and his decision ultimately came down to Utah and Cal.

Originally, Buchanan planned on making his decision during the season, but on June 23, he committed to the Utes.

"Everyone on that staff is amazing. You can tell they're genuine, I can tell they really want me there," Buchanan said. "This coaching staff is very genuine, they want to win, and they want to do everything that's best for us."

Buchanan is ranked as the No. 7 recruit in Nevada, according to 247Sports, and the No. 68 athlete in the country — and the No. 932 overall recruit in the Class of 2025. With Buchanan being listed as an athlete, he has the possibility of playing multiple positions at the next level.

For Utah, that could very well be the plan.

Buchanan is able to play wide receiver or tight end on the offensive side of the ball, and linebacker or safety on defense.

Though his future currently projects him to be a wide receiver, his potential position coaches — Alvis Whitted (WR), Freddie Whittingham (TE), Colton Swan (LB) and Morgan Scalley (DC/S) — all have made plans for the three-star recruit.

"Originally, I was getting recruited as a safety. … I didn't really know their plan for me until the official visit, where I met with coach Swan, coach (Freddie) Whittingham, coach Whitted and coach Scalley," Buchanan said. "All four of them had a plan for me in their specific role.

"Their plan is to pick what position I get to play, which will probably be receiver," he added. "And depending on how well or bad at that position, I'm always open to switching."

In addition to the staff's willingness for Buchanan to start out at a variety of positions, they've also mentioned to him the possibility of playing both sides of the ball. To Buchanan, playing as a two-way athlete would be "a dream come true."

With the open-minded approach from the staff, Buchanan felt committing to Utah was the right decision.

"People don't get thrown out both sides of the ball a lot, so when they said that, I think that showed how much they did want me," Buchanan said.

Last season, Coronado High finished with a 5-6 record and made it to Nevada's 5A Division 1 state semifinals, where they fell short to national powerhouse Bishop Gorman 63-12.

For his senior season, Buchanan hopes to welcome the program's freshmen with open arms, as they are the future of the program, and continue the momentum that his senior class helped build. But he also looks forward to his final season of high school football with his fellow seniors — the people who were alongside him while playing the sport he loves most.

Buchanan hopes Utah fans can realize how much football means to him. And for when he gets to Utah, he plans to put his love for the game on full display.

"I think passion is a big part of the game. You can only go so far with talent," Buchanan said. "Your heart needs to be in it, your mind needs to be in it. With me, you're getting that 100%."