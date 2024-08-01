After arriving in United States, Olivier Giroud ready to get to work with LAFC

By Joe Reedy, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 1, 2024 at 10:15 p.m.

 
2 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LOS ANGELES — It took Olivier Giroud less than 24 hours to discover one of the drawbacks of Southern California — its traffic. Giroud arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday night. His introductory news conference with LAFC was delayed by 35 minutes because his family was stuck in traffic en route to the downtown hotel. The 37-year old French striker signed with LAFC in May. Giroud comes to the United States after 18 years in the top professional leagues in France, England and Italy. That included the past four seasons with AC Milan. He has 285 goals in 716 club matches. Giroud will practice with LAFC for the first time on Friday with his first appearance in a game probably a couple weeks away.

Photos

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
Joe Reedy

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  