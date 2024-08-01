After arriving in United States, Olivier Giroud ready to get to work with LAFC

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LOS ANGELES — It took Olivier Giroud less than 24 hours to discover one of the drawbacks of Southern California — its traffic. Giroud arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday night. His introductory news conference with LAFC was delayed by 35 minutes because his family was stuck in traffic en route to the downtown hotel. The 37-year old French striker signed with LAFC in May. Giroud comes to the United States after 18 years in the top professional leagues in France, England and Italy. That included the past four seasons with AC Milan. He has 285 goals in 716 club matches. Giroud will practice with LAFC for the first time on Friday with his first appearance in a game probably a couple weeks away.