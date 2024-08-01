Defending women's champion loses as Olympic surfing competition resumes with tricky Tahiti swells

By Victoria Milko, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 1, 2024 at 9:09 p.m.

 
TEAHUPO'O, Tahiti — The Paris Olympics surfing competition has resumed in Tahiti, barreling through the quarterfinal heats for both the men and women athletes after two days of unfavorable conditions had postponed the competition. It was the end of the road Thursday for some of surfing's best athletes, including defending women's Olympic gold medalist Clarissa Moore of the United States. Throughout the day swells were steady but had fewer of the large barrels seen earlier in the week. The next day of competition — as yet undetermined — will help decide which athletes will take home Paris Olympic medals.

