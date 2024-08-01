Pasquantino homers twice, Lugo goes 8 strong innings and Royals beat Tigers 7-1

DETROIT — Vinnie Pasquantino homered twice, Seth Lugo gave up just four hits over eight strong innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 7-1. Bobby Witt Jr. also homered for the Royals, who are 4-0 on their current road trip. Detroit has lost four in a row and been outscored 25-5 in that span. Lugo (13-5) gave up one run, struck out three and walked one after going 1-3 in July. He is 7-0 with a 1.31 ERA in nine starts against the AL Central this season. Detroit's Keider Montero (1-5) allowed four runs on six hits in a career-high seven innings.

