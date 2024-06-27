Reese ties double-double record but Wilson leads trio with at least 20 points as Aces top Sky 95-83

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHICAGO — A'ja Wilson scored 31 points, Jackie Young had 22 and Kelsey Plum added 21 as the Las Vegas Aces beat Chicago 95-83 despite rookie Angel Reese's ninth-straight double-double for the Sky. Reece's 18 points and 11 rebounds tied Candace Parker for the WNBA's longest streak of double-doubles in a season. Parker did it in 2015 and she had a streak of 12 across two seasons (2009-10). Wilson scored 15 points in the first quarter, Young had 12 in the third and Plum added 16 in the fourth. It was the 18th 30-point game of Wilson's career and 12th this season with at least 25. Olympian Chelsea Gray, in her third-game back from injury that coincides with the Aces' three-game winning streak, had another solid game with eight points, six rebounds and five assists.