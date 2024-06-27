Buoyed by hometown support, Shane Wiskus states his case at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials

MINNEAPOLIS — Fred Richard and Brody Malone moved closer to a trip to the Olympics with solid performances during the opening night of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials. Richard, a junior at Michigan, posted an all-around score of 85.600 on Thursday night to lead Malone, a three-time national champion, by a half-point. Malone is at 85.100. Shane Wiskus, a 2020 Olympian along with Malone, is third at 84.300. The five-man U.S. Olympic team will be announced shortly after the trials end on Saturday night.

