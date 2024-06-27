Clippers leave an empty seat for Jerry West in their war room at 'bittersweet' draft without him

By Beth Harris, Associated Press | Updated - June 27, 2024 at 7:19 p.m. | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 5:54 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LOS ANGELES — The two-day NBA draft was tinged with sadness for the Los Angeles Clippers without Jerry West in their war room. He spent the last seven years as a consultant for the team, helping recruit Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Hall of Famer died June 12 at age 86. Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank says the draft was like Christmas for West because he loved knowing and meeting the players who were chosen. The Clippers left a seat in their war room for West and put some of his favorite items on it. Frank says the draft was "bittersweet" without West who was a valued friend, mentor and adviser.

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
Beth Harris

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  