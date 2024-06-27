Robert homers early and 5 pitchers lead the White Sox to a 1-0 win over Chris Sale and the Braves

By Matt Carlson, Associated Press | Updated - June 27, 2024 at 5:50 p.m. | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 5:01 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHICAGO — Luis Robert Jr. homered in the first inning and five Chicago pitchers combined on a three-hitter as the White Sox beat Chris Sale and the Atlanta Braves 1-0 in the makeup of an April 3 rainout. Sale struck out a season-high 11 in seven innings against his original team. The 35-year-old lefty allowed four hits and walked one in a fourth straight solid start. He was touched up only when Robert connected on a low-inside slider for his eighth home run. Chicago ended a four-game slide and won for just the second time in nine games. The White Sox have the worst record in the majors at 22-61. Atlanta has lost two in a row and three of four.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Matt Carlson

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  