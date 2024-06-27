Robert homers early and 5 pitchers lead the White Sox to a 1-0 win over Chris Sale and the Braves

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHICAGO — Luis Robert Jr. homered in the first inning and five Chicago pitchers combined on a three-hitter as the White Sox beat Chris Sale and the Atlanta Braves 1-0 in the makeup of an April 3 rainout. Sale struck out a season-high 11 in seven innings against his original team. The 35-year-old lefty allowed four hits and walked one in a fourth straight solid start. He was touched up only when Robert connected on a low-inside slider for his eighth home run. Chicago ended a four-game slide and won for just the second time in nine games. The White Sox have the worst record in the majors at 22-61. Atlanta has lost two in a row and three of four.