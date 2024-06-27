NFL receiver Randall Cobb thanks firefighters for saving his family from a house fire

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Veteran NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb is thanking Nashville firefighters for saving his family after a house fire. Cobb shared a statement and video on social media Wednesday that his family is safe and healthy along with their dog. Cobb said he couldn't thank the fire department enough for their quick action. He praised as a hero the firefighter who didn't have water to fight the fire yet even as the receiver worried cars in the garage might explode. The Nashville Fire Department did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press on Thursday.