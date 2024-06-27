Late replacements Pereira and Prochazka face off in rematch for light heavyweight title in UFC 303

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LAS VEGAS — Conor McGregor's broken toe forced him to pull out of UFC 303. UFC President Dana White knew he didn't have time to waste. Promotional materials needed to be changed and a new marketing strategy created. And he had to find a new headline fight. Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was on vacation in Australia and No. 1 challenger Jiri Prochazka on a three-day meditation retreat when his coach banged on the door about the fight opportunity. Now they will face each other Saturday in a rematch from less than a year ago.