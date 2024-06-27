Guardians agree with LHP Matthew Boyd on major league deal pending physical, AP source says

CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press the Cleveland Guardians have agreed to a major league contract with free agent left-hander Matthew Boyd. The person who spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the process has not been completed said Boyd's signing is contingent on him passing a physical. The 33-year-old Boyd had reconstructive elbow surgery last year. MLB Network was first to report the Guardians' interest in Boyd, who is very familiar to Cleveland after spending eight seasons with AL Central rival Detroit. The Guardians have built an eight-game lead in their division despite some question marks with their starting staff.

