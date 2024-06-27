Tadej Pogacar was infected with COVID-19 during his Tour de France preparations

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 1:15 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

FLORENCE, Italy — Tadej Pogacar was infected with COVID-19 during his Tour de France preparations. The two-time champion revealed the news in a pre-race news conference two days before the race starts in Florence. The Slovenian is aiming for the rare Tour and Giro d'Italia double after dominating the Italian race last month. He said that COVID-19 only prevented him from training for one day. Pogacar won the Tour in 2020 and 2021 and then finished runner-up to Jonas Vingegaard the last two years. The last rider to win the Giro and the Tour in the same year was Marco Pantani in 1998.

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  