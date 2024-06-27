Oilers, GM Ken Holland part ways after 5 seasons following their trip to the Stanley Cup Final

By The Associated Press | Updated - June 27, 2024 at 12:41 p.m. | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 12:30 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers say general manager Ken Holland will not have his contract renewed. The team announced the move Thursday and called it a mutual decision. Holland spent the past five seasons in the role and built the team that advanced to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Florida Panthers. Holland's departure was expected given the organizational changes made over the past year. Connor McDavid's longtime agent, Jeff Jackson, took over as CEO of hockey operations last August. Jackson is now in charge of finding someone to succeed Holland running the day-to-day business.

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  