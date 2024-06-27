Oilers, GM Ken Holland part ways after 5 seasons following their trip to the Stanley Cup Final

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers say general manager Ken Holland will not have his contract renewed. The team announced the move Thursday and called it a mutual decision. Holland spent the past five seasons in the role and built the team that advanced to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Florida Panthers. Holland's departure was expected given the organizational changes made over the past year. Connor McDavid's longtime agent, Jeff Jackson, took over as CEO of hockey operations last August. Jackson is now in charge of finding someone to succeed Holland running the day-to-day business.