Gymnast Skye Blakely's bid to reach the Olympics ends after rupturing her right Achilles

MINNEAPOLIS — Skye Blakely's bid to make the U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics team is over. The 19-year-old has pulled out of the Olympic trials after suffering a right Achilles injury during training. Blakely was going through her floor exercise routine inside Target Center when her right leg gave way during a tumbling pass. She was in tears as she was helped off the podium and placed in a wheelchair to be evaluated. Blakely was considered a strong favorite to make the five-woman U.S. team after finishing second to Simone Biles at the U.S. Championships earlier this month.