Gymnast Skye Blakely's bid to reach the Olympics ends after rupturing her right Achilles

By The Associated Press | Updated - June 27, 2024 at 5:02 p.m. | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 9:18 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MINNEAPOLIS — Skye Blakely's bid to make the U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics team is over. The 19-year-old has pulled out of the Olympic trials after suffering a right Achilles injury during training. Blakely was going through her floor exercise routine inside Target Center when her right leg gave way during a tumbling pass. She was in tears as she was helped off the podium and placed in a wheelchair to be evaluated. Blakely was considered a strong favorite to make the five-woman U.S. team after finishing second to Simone Biles at the U.S. Championships earlier this month.

Most recent Olympics stories

Related topics

OlympicsNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  