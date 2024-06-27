Young Used Center provides safe space for racing enthusiasts

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Creating a safe space for racing enthusiasts in Ogden, Young Used Center is hosting its After Dark meets throughout the summer.

Held every first and last Friday of the month at the dealership's location on Wall Avenue, the events feature food trucks, photo opportunities and rides across Ogden. Each meet starts at 8 p.m. and lasts till 10 p.m.

"I feel like the car scene and culture really needs more events like this," event attendee Eddie Retzloff said. "There's been a lot of conversations and just people having a good time, and that's what we're all about — just sharing the passion with each other about our cars."

Created by Young Used Center's general manager Austin James, the dealership's goal with After Dark is to decrease the amount of illegal street races across the area by providing enthusiasts with an outlet.

"The car culture is one that's incredibly valuable to Ogden," James said. "There's so many incredible vehicles here that reflect the personalities of their owners, and it's important to have a space where people can appreciate them."

Photo: Young Automotive Group

Each meet features its own mix of modern and classic cars as well as motorcycles. Owners open their hoods to show off their machines to the public. During the meet on May 31, attendees were able to look through Dodge Challengers, fox-body Ford Mustangs and even modern Porsches.

"I think it's fun to come out here and we can walk around as a group and meet new people that also do the same thing as us," event attendee Broc Taylor said. "When you actually meet people in person, you get to appreciate the work that they put into their own cars a lot more instead of just seeing pictures of it online."

These events coincide with the Young Automotive Group's celebration of 100 years of business. Established in 1924 by Seldon "Jack" Olsen, the company has expanded from a single location in Morgan, Utah to over 30 automotive and powersports operations across three states.

Though their name officially changed to Young Used Center in 2022, the location first joined the Young Automotive Group as Avis Car Sales during the mid-1990s. Along with a variety of pre-owned vehicles, the dealership houses a detail shop.

"The Young Automotive Group is a company that's constantly searching for ways to make their community better," James said. "We've had a lot of exciting things happen this year, and I think events like 'After Dark' really represent us well."

Young Used Center will hold its next After Dark event June 28 at 8 p.m.