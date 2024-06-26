Mullins, Henderson, O'Hearn HRs helps Orioles end 5-game skid with 4-2 win over Guardians

By David Ginsburg, Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 7:47 p.m.

 
BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Cleveland 4-2 to end a five-game skid and snap the Guardians' seven-game winning streak. Gunnar Henderson hit his 26th home run and Ryan O'Hearn also went deep for the Orioles. Mullins connected off Xzavion Curry (0-2) to give Baltimore the lead for the first time. Cleveland's seven-game winning streak ended despite home runs by Jhonkensy Noel, who connected on his first at-bat in the majors, and Gabriel Arias. Grayson Rodriguez gave up two runs and five hits over seven innings for the win.

David Ginsburg

