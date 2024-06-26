Zach Neto's 3-run double keys Angels to a 5-2 win over Oakland and a series sweep

By Greg Beacham, Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 5:29 p.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 4:52 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2 Wednesday to sweep their three-game series. Zach Neto had a tiebreaking three-run double in the sixth inning. Max Schuemann had an early RBI double that should have driven in two runs for the A's, but Kyle McCann was called out instead when he failed to touch home plate and then made contact with teammate Armando Alvarez, who had already scored. Los Angeles still trailed 1-0 until its five-run sixth . Matt Thaiss added an RBI double for the Angels, who have won four of five.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Greg Beacham

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  