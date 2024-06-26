Zach Neto's 3-run double keys Angels to a 5-2 win over Oakland and a series sweep

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2 Wednesday to sweep their three-game series. Zach Neto had a tiebreaking three-run double in the sixth inning. Max Schuemann had an early RBI double that should have driven in two runs for the A's, but Kyle McCann was called out instead when he failed to touch home plate and then made contact with teammate Armando Alvarez, who had already scored. Los Angeles still trailed 1-0 until its five-run sixth . Matt Thaiss added an RBI double for the Angels, who have won four of five.