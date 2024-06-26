New summer concert series happening on nostalgic Park City slopes

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

The Park City slopes are famous in wintertime, but this summer you can enjoy a new experience at 7,000 feet.

Concerts on the Slopes is bringing a series of exciting musical artists for unforgettable outdoor concerts all summer long. Enjoy world-class talent alongside breathtaking natural beauty at the concerts, hosted by Park City Institute at Park City Resort's Canyons Village.

A getaway in your own backyard

There's nothing like the nostalgia of outdoor summer concerts listening to some of your favorite artists of the past and present. Canyons Village offers concertgoers a true five-star experience while still achieving a laid-back vibe — the perfect recipe for feeling like you're on a getaway. Except this trip is just 20 miles up the canyon.

It's a great way to make fantastic memories without breaking the bank on an expensive vacation. With cool mountain breezes and star-studded evenings, a night in Park City is an escape from the hot summer days of the Salt Lake Valley.

Past concertgoers raved about the excellent sound, easy access, reasonable prices, and top-notch BBQ at Concerts on the Slopes. You'll be able to experience what many are calling Utah's best new outdoor venue!

Big names in music coming to Canyons Village

Whether your style is more classic rock, pop, or country, Concerts on the Slopes has an event for you. Take a sneak peek below at some of the artists that will be visiting Park City in 2024. For the full lineup of this summer's artists, visit the Concerts on the Slopes website.

Starship

Instantly recognizable with hits like "We Built This City" and "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," Starship will take you back to the 80s on July 12. Unlike permed hair and shoulder pads, this is part of the 80s worth revisiting!

UB40

This 90s throwback band is coming to Utah July 19. Attendees will love the English pop-reggae group's good vibes and trademark beats. UB40 will perform classic hits like "(I Can't Help) Falling in Love With You" and "Red Red Wine" in addition to songs from their new album, "UB45."

Lead singers of classic rock

Hear your favorite classic 80s rock tunes from the lead singers of Boston and Chicago on July 20.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

See the three-time Grammy award winners on August 10 for the last time as they make a Utah stop on their farewell tour. The group's mix of folk, country, rock, and bluegrass spawned a five-decade-long career that appeals to multiple generations.

Spoon

Jamieson Cox of Time Magazine hailed Spoon as "... one of the greatest American rock bands of its generation ..." Fans of the indie rock band can enjoy seeing the fan-favorite group on Aug 11.

Photo: Concerts on the Slopes

Aly & AJ

You watched them on Disney as a kid, jammed out to "Potential Breakup Song" as a teen — now you can see Aly & AJ live as an adult. The duo's latest incarnation is less pop and more "dream rock." Catch the show on August 23.

Josh Turner

One of country music's most unmistakable voices, Josh Turner brings his deep Southern drawl to Park City on August 24. Sway to hits like "Your Man" and "Why Don't We Just Dance" under the open sky.

Sara Evans

A multi-platinum entertainer with several top 100 Billboard singles like "Suds in the Bucket" and "A Little Bit Stronger, Sara Evans is known for her powerful voice. The fiery performer will play at Concerts on the Slopes August 31.

Tips for your Concerts on the Slopes experience

The Concerts on the Slopes venue has multiple seating options. Reserved seating is located directly in front of the artist. There are approximately 500 reserved seats in three sections: audience right, audience center, and audience left. For general admission tickets, bring a blanket or a low-back beach chair (less than 9 inches) and relax on the lawn.

You can bring picnic baskets, food, and nonalcoholic beverages into the venue, so pack up some charcuterie and enjoy the show with your family or friends!

All concerts take place at Canyons Village at Park City Mountain. To get there, take the cabriolet and exit to the right. This lift will run from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Public transportation is complimentary throughout the greater Park City area, so carpooling (or the use of free transit and e-bike systems) is highly encouraged.

Make sure to allow plenty of time to arrive and depart the venue, since you'll be using the lift to get there.

Purchase concert tickets now

Visit the Concerts on the Slopes website to see concerts and purchase tickets. Concerts will be held rain or shine. Spread out on a blanket, enjoy your picnic, and immerse yourself in the perfect blend of music and nature. Whether you're a local or a visitor, Concerts on the Slopes promises an unforgettable evening.