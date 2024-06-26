Perez highlights 5-run, 2-out rally in eighth with RBI double as Royals rally to beat Marlins, 5-1

By Dave Skretta, Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 3:11 p.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 2:37 p.m.

 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez highlighted a five-run, two-out rally with a go-ahead double in the eighth inning, and the Royals went on to beat the Marlins 5-1 on Wednesday. The Royals had been shut down by Valente Bellozo, making his big league debut, and the Miami bullpen until that point. Perez got his timely hit off Huascar Brazoban after a double by Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino's tying single. Angel Zerpa (1-0) got the final two outs of the eighth for Kansas City in relief of Brady Singer, who allowed an RBI single to Vidal Bruján in the second but little else of 7 1/3 innings. James McArthur handled the ninth to wrap up the win.

Dave Skretta

