Marsh has four hits and four RBIs as Phillies beat Tigers 6-2

By Dave Hogg, Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 2:33 p.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 2:02 p.m.

 
DETROIT — Brandon Marsh had four hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Detroit Tigers 6-2 to take two out of three games. Marsh singled in the second inning, hit a two-run homer in the fourth, drove in two runs with a fifth-inning single and got another base hit in the eighth. Phillies starter Spencer Turnbull faced Tigers for the first time after spending five seasons with them. He allowed one run in three innings before leaving with right shoulder soreness. Jose Ruiz, the second of six relievers for Philadelphia, got the win with a perfect fifth. Keider Montero took the loss for Detroit.

Dave Hogg

