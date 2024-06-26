Longtime Sporting KC midfielder Roger Espinoza officially retires from pro soccer

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Longtime Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza, who appeared in a pair of World Cups and at an Olympics for Honduras, has retired from professional soccer. Espinoza, whose last game with Kansas City was in the Western Conference semifinals last November, announced his retirement on Wednesday. He'll be honored on Saturday when Sporting hosts Austin FC. The 37-year-old Espinoza played in 399 games over two stints with Sporting in all competitions.