Longtime Sporting KC midfielder Roger Espinoza officially retires from pro soccer

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 12:46 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Longtime Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza, who appeared in a pair of World Cups and at an Olympics for Honduras, has retired from professional soccer. Espinoza, whose last game with Kansas City was in the Western Conference semifinals last November, announced his retirement on Wednesday. He'll be honored on Saturday when Sporting hosts Austin FC. The 37-year-old Espinoza played in 399 games over two stints with Sporting in all competitions.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  