Kevin Young brings home another former G League head coach with latest hire

PROVO — After finalizing his roster of coaches with varied experience in college, the NBA G League and overseas, Kevin Young's latest hire at BYU is bringing home a Utah native.

The first-year BYU men's basketball coach added former Salt Lake Community College and Utah Valley forward Jordan Brady as director of player development, the school announced Wednesday.

Brady joins the Cougars' staff after most recently spending the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach with the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League. He also served as head coach of the Hong Kong-based Eastern Long Lions of the ASEAN Basketball League from 2019-20.

Prior to that, Brady was named the first head coach of the Wisconsin Herd in 2017, where he went 33-67 in two seasons while working with Milawaukee Bucks management, coaches and performance staff in developing talent that included current New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, as well as the injury rehabilitation of former Duke standout Jabari Parker.

"We are so excited to welcome Jordan and his family to BYU," Young said. "Jordan is the perfect fit for this role as director of player development. He has worked with players at the highest level and knows what it takes to succeed. Having been a head coach, and a successful player, he brings valuable insight as he oversees all aspects of our player development program. He exemplifies everything we want our players to be about. I couldn't be happier to add him to our staff."

A native of Salt Lake City, Brady prepped at Uintah High before beginning his collegiate career at Dawson Community College in Montana. After leading Dawson to the Region 18 semifinals and earning conference freshman MVP honors, he transferred to Salt Lake Community College, where he helped the Bruins to a Scenic West Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal bid.

The former Utah all-state standout as a junior and senior who led the state in scoring with 21.5 points per game as as a senior at Uintah then transferred to Utah Valley, where he played his final two seasons from 2006-08 and was named the NCAA Division I independent defensive player of the year as a senior.

He met Young, who was an assistant at Utah Valley from 2005-06n as an assistant coach of the Utah Flash when Brady signed with the now-defunct NBA G League franchise from 2009-11. After two more seasons with the Los Angeles D-Fenders and Idaho Stampede, Brady went into coaching — including a two-year spell with the Salt Lake City Stars from 2015-17 — before going overseas to Hong Kong for two years.

A graduate of Utah Valley with a masters in sports conditioning and performance from Southern Utah, Brady served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in The Philippines. He and his wife Brooke are the parents of five children.