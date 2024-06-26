Fueled by feeling insulted, Romania draws 1-1 with Slovakia to send both into Euro 2024 round of 16

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

FRANKFURT, Germany — Romania and Slovakia got the 1-1 draw that sent both teams into the round of 16 at the European Championship. Both teams chased a winning goal in a frenetic spell of play during a second-half thunderstorm despite the tied score suiting them both. Romania advances top of Group E and Slovakia in third because second-place Belgium drew 0-0 with last-place Ukraine which is eliminated. Belgium will play France in the first knockout round. Romania will play a third-place team. Slovakia led in the 24th minute on Ondrej Duda's header. Răzvan Marin leveled in the 37th from a penalty.