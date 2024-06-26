Raducanu reaches quarterfinals at Eastbourne after saving match point against Pegula

By The Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 4:57 p.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 11:45 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

EASTBOURNE, England — Emma Raducanu saved a match point before beating second-seeded Jessica Pegula in three sets to reach the quarterfinals of the grass-court Eastbourne International. The 2021 U.S. Open champion was 6-5 down in the second-set tiebreaker before coming back to record her first win against a top-10 opponent. Pegula is ranked No. 5. Raducanu says "I would say this match is one of the more meaningful ones to me." Raducanu will be a wild-card entry for Wimbledon next week, after missing last year's tournament because of hand and ankle injuries.

Most recent Tennis stories

Related topics

TennisNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  