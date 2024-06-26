Raducanu reaches quarterfinals at Eastbourne after saving match point against Pegula

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

EASTBOURNE, England — Emma Raducanu saved a match point before beating second-seeded Jessica Pegula in three sets to reach the quarterfinals of the grass-court Eastbourne International. The 2021 U.S. Open champion was 6-5 down in the second-set tiebreaker before coming back to record her first win against a top-10 opponent. Pegula is ranked No. 5. Raducanu says "I would say this match is one of the more meaningful ones to me." Raducanu will be a wild-card entry for Wimbledon next week, after missing last year's tournament because of hand and ankle injuries.