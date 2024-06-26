Hall of Famer Glen Sather retires after six decades, highlighted by building the Oilers' dynasty

By Tom Canavan, Associated Press | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 10:53 a.m.

 
NEW YORK — Hockey Hall of Famer Glen Sather, who built and coached the NHL's last great dynasty with the Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s and helped resurrect the New York Rangers in the early 2000s, is retiring after six decades in the sport as a player, coach and executive. The Rangers announced the retirement on Wednesday. It came two days after the NHL season ended with the Panthers beating the Oilers in Game 7 for the franchise's first Stanley Cup. The Panthers knocked off the Rangers to win the Eastern Conference final. Sather led the Oilers to five Cups.

