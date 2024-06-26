Anthony Joshua to fight Daniel Dubois at Wembley for Usyk's vacated IBF heavyweight belt

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LONDON — Anthony Joshua will fight Daniel Dubois in an all-British bout for the IBF heavyweight belt on Sept. 21 at Wembley Stadium, following Oleksandr Usyk's announcement that he will vacate the world title. Dubois was the the IBF's mandatory challenger and was upgraded to champion after Usyk vacated the belt, meaning the Ukrainian is no longer be the undisputed world heavyweight champion. The Joshua versus Dubois fight was announced at a press conference Wednesday.