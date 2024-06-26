Anthony Joshua to fight Daniel Dubois at Wembley for Usyk's vacated IBF heavyweight belt

By The Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 4:13 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LONDON — Anthony Joshua will fight Daniel Dubois in an all-British bout for the IBF heavyweight belt on Sept. 21 at Wembley Stadium, following Oleksandr Usyk's announcement that he will vacate the world title. Dubois was the the IBF's mandatory challenger and was upgraded to champion after Usyk vacated the belt, meaning the Ukrainian is no longer be the undisputed world heavyweight champion. The Joshua versus Dubois fight was announced at a press conference Wednesday.

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  