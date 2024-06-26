NHL draft prospect seeks to shed off-ice concerns through diversity training, volunteer work

By John Wawrow, Associated Press | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 4:10 a.m.

 
Trevor Connelly says he's done his best through volunteer work and diversity training to address off-ice concerns ahead of the NHL draft this weekend. The 18-year-old from California has apologized for posting the picture which featured a friend posing in front of a collection of building blocks formed in the shape of a swastika two years ago. Connelly is coming off a season in which he finished second in the USHL with 78 points in 52 games. He is committed to playing at Providence. Connelly is ranked sixth by NHL Central Scouting among North American skaters.

