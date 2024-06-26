NBA mock draft: Frenchman Alexandre Sarr to go No. 1, UConn's Clingan rises

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Players move up and down every year based on workouts and interviews in the weeks leading up to the NBA draft. This year's draft, which starts with Wednesday's first round, has no consensus No. 1 pick and could be the weakest in recent memory, so there has been more fluctuations in predictions than previous years. French 7-footer Alexandre Sarr has widely been projected to follow the footsteps of countryman Victor Wembanyama as the No. 1 pick, yet is by no means a lock to go first. UConn big man Donovan Clingan has risen up draft boards in recent weeks. Serbian guard Nikola Topić, once considered a lottery pick, has fallen after suffering a partially-torn ACL.