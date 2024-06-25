Guardians outlast Orioles 10-8 for 7th consecutive victory, 5th straight loss for Baltimore

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BALTIMORE — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians slugged their way to a seventh consecutive victory, beating the slumping Baltimore Orioles 10-8. Gunnar Henderson, James McCann, Colton Cowser and Anthony Santander hit home runs for Baltimore, but that wasn't enough to prevent a fifth straight loss for the defending AL East champions. Pitching injuries have caught up to the Orioles, who haven't had a skid this long since dropping six in a row from May 13-18, 2022. Ramírez has gone deep in each of the first two games of this series.