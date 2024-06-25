Mickey Moniak's first career grand slam powers the Angels to a 7-5 win over the Athletics

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mickey Moniak hit his first career grand slam, and Taylor Ward also homered in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Jo Adell had an RBI double and Logan O'Hoppe added an RBI single for the Halos, who have won three of four after taking two straight from Oakland. Moniak cleared the bases with his fourth homer of the season to cap a five-run rally in the third. Brent Rooker homered and JJ Bleday had an RBI single for the last-place A's, who have lost four straight and 17 of 22.