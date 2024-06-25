Mickey Moniak's first career grand slam powers the Angels to a 7-5 win over the Athletics

By Greg Beacham, Associated Press | Updated - June 25, 2024 at 11:05 p.m. | Posted - June 25, 2024 at 10:36 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mickey Moniak hit his first career grand slam, and Taylor Ward also homered in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Jo Adell had an RBI double and Logan O'Hoppe added an RBI single for the Halos, who have won three of four after taking two straight from Oakland. Moniak cleared the bases with his fourth homer of the season to cap a five-run rally in the third. Brent Rooker homered and JJ Bleday had an RBI single for the last-place A's, who have lost four straight and 17 of 22.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Greg Beacham

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  