Marte knocks in go-ahead run in 7th and Diamondbacks edge Twins 5-4

PHOENIX — Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer in the first inning and drove in the go-ahead run with an infield hit in the seventh as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4. Marte, leading the All-Star voting as the National League's second baseman, hit his 16th homer off Joe Ryan, then beat out a slow roller to second with two out to break a 4-4 tie. Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers hit homers for Minnesota. Kevin Ginkel (6-1) retired two batters in the seventh for the win and Paul Sewald pitched the ninth for his 10th save.