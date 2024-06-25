Marte knocks in go-ahead run in 7th and Diamondbacks edge Twins 5-4

By Jack Thompson, Associated Press | Updated - June 25, 2024 at 11:01 p.m. | Posted - June 25, 2024 at 10:06 p.m.

 
Leer en español

PHOENIX — Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer in the first inning and drove in the go-ahead run with an infield hit in the seventh as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4. Marte, leading the All-Star voting as the National League's second baseman, hit his 16th homer off Joe Ryan, then beat out a slow roller to second with two out to break a 4-4 tie. Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers hit homers for Minnesota. Kevin Ginkel (6-1) retired two batters in the seventh for the win and Paul Sewald pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

