Luis Muriel scores first 2 MLS goals, Gallese stops late PK as Orlando City beats Union 3-2

CHESTER, Pa, — Luis Muriel scored two goals — his first in MLS — and Pedro Gallese stopped a penalty kick in the 88th minute to help Orlando City beat the Philadelphia Union 3-2. Muriel ripped a rising left-footer from outside the area that slipped in the corner of the net to take a 2-1 lead in the 44th minute. Just moments into the second half, Muriel slipped behind the defense and ran onto a through ball played by Lodeiro and tapped a rolling shot inside the back post to make it 3-1. Dániel Gazdag converted from the spot to pull the Union within a goal in the 66th minute and had another penalty kick in the 88th that a diving Gallase parried and Gazdag's rebound attempted sailed over the crossbar.

